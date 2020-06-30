EMMY Award-winning meteorologist Dominic Brown joined CBS 11 in May 2022.

If there's one thing that most people want to know about Dominic, it's about his name. Don't let the spelling fool you. It's a family name. Dominic is named after his dad, but the best way to remember his name is to think of Dennis "The Menace." Really! You'll have it in no time.

He received his Master of Science in Geosciences/Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University (On-Campus) and his Bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia. Dominic is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) from the American Meteorological Society.

Dominic began his career in 2008 at WCTI-TV in New Bern, NC. From there, he spent five years at WTKR-TV in Norfolk, VA. It's notable that he was the first black meteorologist at both of those stations.

Before arriving in North Texas, Dominic spent five years as the first black chief meteorologist at WIS-TV in Columbia, SC. During his time at WIS, Dominic tracked several major weather events that affected the Palmetto State, including Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricanes Florence and Michael in 2018, and Hurricane Dorian in 2019. He also tracked several severe storms, including the deadly tornado outbreak that occurred on April 13, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC. In August 2017, Dominicguided viewers through the Total Solar Eclipse as the moon's shadow carved a path right through Columbia, SC. An on-air special produced about the eclipse subsequently earned he and his colleagues an EMMY nomination. He earned two more EMMY nominations in 2019, one for local coverage of severe storms in the Midlands and another for coverage of Tropical Storm Florence.

Dominic was honored with the 2018 Television Weathercaster of the Year Award of Merit from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA). Then, the following year, Dominic received the second place award for the 2019 TV Weathercaster of the Year (TV I Division) from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC).

In 2020, Dominic was honored with the 2020 Southeast Excellence in Market Award (EMMA) for Best Weather Anchor. In September 2020, Dominic and his weather team won the 2020 Southeast EMMY Award for their live team weather coverage of Hurricane Dorian as the storm lashed portions of South Carolina with rain and wind in 2019. That same month, Dominic was voted as "Best Weatherperson" from the 2020 Free Times' Best of Columbia. In November 2020, Dominic received the first place award for the 2020 TV Weathercaster of the Year (TV I Division) from the RTDNAC. He and his weather team also won the second place award for their news special of the 30th Anniversary of Hurricane Hugo from the RTDNAC that same month. Then, in 2021 and 2022, Dominic was voted Best TV Weatherperson from Columbia Metropolitan Magazine's Best of Columbia.

Dominic is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and a member and past-president of the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals (HRBMP). He is a member of the National Weather Association (NWA) and the American Meteorological Society (AMS). In fact, in 2010, Dominic received the AMS Television Seal of Approval (#1833). Then, in 2021, Dominic became a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (#878). Dominic was granted the American Meteorological Society's Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation in March 2021, which is awarded to broadcast meteorologists who meet established criteria for scientific competence and effective communication skills in their weather presentations. To earn the CBM, broadcasters must hold a degree in meteorology or equivalent from an accredited college or university, pass a rigorous written examination, and have their on-air work reviewed to assess graphical content, explanation, and presentation skills.

Dominic is a member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Urban League Young Professionals and a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

When Dominic is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family, godchildren, friends and fraternity brothers, going to the movies, working out, watching sports, and cheering on his Georgia Bulldogs and his Mississippi State Bulldogs.