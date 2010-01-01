Brittany Rainey CBS DFW

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her. She attended Florida State University and graduated in 3 years with her Bachelor's of Science in Meteorology and a minor in mathematics.

She spent 3 years in Tulsa, Oklahoma covering all types of severe weather from tornadoes to blizzards. Her time in Oklahoma introduced her to Dallas where she would take weekend getaways visiting the Arboretum in every season.

When Brittany is not working you can find her on the Trinity Trails with her pups Watson and Comet.

She loves including viewer photos in her weathercasts, so please send her your dog and trail pictures to be featured on CBS 11.