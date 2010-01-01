Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks is a native of New Albany, Mississippi. She is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Mississippi State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geoscience, with a major emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology and a minor in Communication. She "bleeds maroon and white" and loves all things Mississippi State. One of her most cherished memories at her alma mater was being named 2010 Homecoming Queen.

Anne Elise developed a strong passion for weather at a young age. Growing up on her family's farm, she had a firsthand view of storms rolling through the southeast region that further sparked her weather interest. This intrigue would eventually lead her to pursue a degree in meteorology from the prestigious Broadcast Meteorology program at Mississippi State, where she was chosen to be a part of the Great Plains Storm Chase team.

Anne Elise comes to the CBS 11 Texas Weather Experts from St. Louis, Missouri, where she served as weekend morning meteorologist and co-anchor for FOX 2 News. It was here that she was named Best TV Meteorologist by St. Louis Magazine. She began her career in Terre Haute, Indiana as morning/midday meteorologist for WTWO/WAWV news. Through her years spent in the midwest, Anne Elise gained experience with various weather extremes that ranged from tornado outbreaks to record cold and snowy winters. The March 2, 2012 severe weather outbreak across Indiana and the historic Christmas flooding in Missouri during December 2015 stand out as some of the most significant weather events that Anne Elise has covered.

When she's not busy in the weather center, Anne Elise enjoys interviewing opportunities. Her resume boasts interviews with Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, Robin Roberts and Seth Meyers. She reported live from the CMA Awards red carpet in 2013, and it instantly became a career highlight.

In her free time, Anne Elise enjoys being outdoors with her husband and goldendoodle, Murphy. You can find her checking out the vast food scene in DFW, delving into home design, taking a run down the Katy Trail or supporting one of the local sports teams.

Anne Elise is thrilled to be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she can cheer on her favorite football team and quarterback from the stands of AT&T Stadium.

