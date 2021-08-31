Andy Adler CBS DFW

Andy Adler is a sports anchor for CBS 11 and co-host of the Dallas Cowboy's Pre & Post-Game Shows. Additionally, you can catch Andy's weekly one-on-one interviews with some of the biggest sports stars in the country— "Going beyond the x's and o's and getting to know the person beyond the persona has always been a passion."

Prior to joining CBS, Andy was the lead sports anchor at Channel 11 in New York and hosted the Pre-Game shows for the Giants, Yankees, and Jets. Andy also created, produced, and hosted the Emmy Nominated show, "One On One with Andy Adler". The segment garnered further popularity when Adler collaborated with Sports Illustrated. She also made appearances on the YES Network, contributing to the Yankees and Nets broadcasts.

Andy also worked at NBC in Los Angeles where she was the co-anchor of "Today in LA" weekend edition, and a reporter for "Today in LA" weekdays. She also hosted the popular weekly sports segment for "Prime Time News LA."

Before LA, Andy was the sports anchor of "Good Day New York" at Fox 5 in New York City. She also co-hosted the weekly series "Sports Extra" and was a field reporter for the Giants' post and Pre-Game shows. While in New York, Andy covered the Yankees' 2009 World Series Championship. "Getting champagne thrown over my head in the Yankees locker room by Mariano Rivera will always be one of my favorite moments," says Andy.

She also served as host of "American Latino TV," a nationally syndicated, weekly magazine program focusing on American and foreign-born Latinos making a positive impact in American society.

Andy graduated with honors from Stanford University, where she served as News Director and anchor for the university's television station.

You can often see Andy combining sports with her other major passion, being an advocate for children's rights. She is an ambassador for the Children's Health Fund and the World of Children.