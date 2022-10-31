Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.

Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. 

Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.

The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.

