XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.

The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos.

The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas.

The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt.

In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington.