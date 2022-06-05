Wylie police respond to report of teenager shot in home
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wylie Police confirm they responded to a call of a teenager shot at a home in the eastern part of the city.
The call came in after 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Jamestown near Anson Parkway.
No word yet what happened or whether anyone else was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back later with CBS 11 for further updates.
