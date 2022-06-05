Watch CBS News
Crime

Wylie police respond to report of teenager shot in home

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wylie Police confirm they responded to a call of a teenager shot at a home in the eastern part of the city.

The call came in after 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Jamestown near Anson Parkway.

No word yet what happened or whether anyone else was hurt. 

This is a developing story. Check back later with CBS 11 for further updates.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 7:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.