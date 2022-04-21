Wounded Warriors share inspiring stories at ClubCorp Classic

LAS COLINAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The 'wow' factor in the first ever ClubCorp Classic golf tournament at Las Colinas Country Club revolves around the celebrities, but in the minds of many, the most noteworthy aspect of the tournament is the commitment to honoring veterans.

Those who are playing and every service-member who wishes to attend the event can do so for free.

Fort Worth's Andrew Bachelder, who served in the Marine Corps from 2002-2011, said, "we're still being taken care of, after what's been going on. The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq ya know10 years ago, 5 years ago, we're not being forgotten about."

"It shows us that people really care. That veterans are not being forgot... all the hard work and sacrifice that we did to protect the country and our freedoms, people remember that and they still honor that and that's always a great thing," said Chad Pfeifer, who served in the U.S. Army from 2005-2008.

Bachelder will never forget the day that changed his life. It was on October 26, 2009, in Afghanistan, when his helicopter crashed into a friendly helicopter at nighttime. Despite every extremity being shattered or broken, he was 1 of only 2 who survived in his six-man helicopter. He said that fact left him with unimaginable remorse. "It just really, really took a toll on my mental health... physically and mentally it just felt like I'd be better off ya know not here."

Bachelder's depression ran so deep, he felt there was no where left to turn. He promises, "if somebody asks me my story, I'll tell them about the mid-air collision and everything like that and then they'll say 'how long were you recovering' and I'll drop that I did attempt a suicide in there, and I'm still recovering to this day."

Chad Pfeifer was in a Humvee in Iraq in 2007 when it ran over an IED. Unlike Andrew, Chad was the only one injured. In this case, losing his lower leg as well as his belief in having a normal existence. "I questioned a lot of things after I was injured. How was I gonna live life missing this limb?," Chad recalled. "As I looked into my future, as silly as it might sound, I wondered if we're women going to look at me the same way [and] if I was ever going to get married, if I was ever going to have kids."

Both men now blessed to have tremendous families. And, in each other, blessed to have found tremendous friends. They say it was the sport of golf that gave them purpose and ultimately taught them how to win again.

The veterans have combined for 5 title wins in President George W. Bush's Warrior Open -- Chad having won it 3 times and Andrew having won it twice.

Chad says, "For me, it's very therapeutic. It gets my mind thinking away from daily stuff and gives you something to work at." Andrew agreed saying, "After what we've been through, we can actually still move forward with the game of golf that some of the best players in the world are still playing. That game of golf helps us survive in some senses."

During the tournament at Las Colinas Country Club, the two will easily have the most compelling conversation between holes….no matter how many famous folks they're paired with. Andrew says he will use the time to "...spread veterans' stories. I will tell these guys about the guys that I've met, that aren't on the golf course, but are still banging it out and surviving everyday."

But more than anything, Andrew Bachelder and Chad Pfeifer hope their stories inspire other veterans to understand there is always hope.

Andrew offered these encouraging words, "Number one, you are worth it. You are worth being here 24/7. You have to find something that you love." Chad said that you need to, "Have a positive attitude. I know sometimes it's hard to do that, but just have a positive attitude no matter what you do in life and things will work out just fine."