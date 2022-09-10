Woman working inside Tarrant County Jail accused of selling drugs to inmates
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman working inside of the Tarrant County Jail has been accused of selling drugs to inmates.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that Aaliyah Lyles – who works for an outside vendor – allegedly gave drugs to an inmate who overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.
The inmate made a full recovery, but investigators starting looking into where the drugs came from in the first place.
After serving multiple search warrants, Lyles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance inside of a correctional facility.
If she's convicted, Lyles faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
