Woman hurt after apartment fire in The Colony

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been hurt after an apartment fire this evening in The Colony.

According to The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson, firefighters got an automatic fire alarm call at around 5:45 p.m. at The Hudson Austin Ranch on Painted Lake Circle near Lake District Drive.

When they arrived, they forced the door of an apartment where they found heavy smoke and fire.

The woman was found unconscious on the floor.

She was taken to a local hospital and her current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.