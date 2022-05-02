Woman found dead inside Plano home, police investigating

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano police are investigating after finding a woman's body inside a home in the 300 block of Dogwood Place on May 1.

They are withholding her identity pending notification of the next of kin.

The Plano Police Department said it does not believe there is any current danger to the public.

Investigators are awaiting the cause of death ruling by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.