Woman fatally shot in the neck on Plantation Road in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in on June 20.

Officers found the victim bleeding from her neck in the 1700 block of Plantation Road. They said she was shot twice. The woman died later that night at the hospital.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified Jibri Coleman, 29, as the suspect.

Officers found Coleman and arrested him, charging him with murder. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail where a magistrate will set his bond.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs Jr, at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. .