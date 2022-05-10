Woman dies after shooting on Bolivar Street, Joseph Davis arrested

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department has arrested Joseph Davis, 24, in connection to a Monday night shooting that resulted in his family member's death.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bolivar Street at 8:35 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported that someone was shot. At the family's shared home, officers immediately detained Davis and rendered first aid to the unconscious female victim.

The victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and she was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting. During the investigation, detectives determined that Davis shot her during an argument.

On Tuesday evening, the victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Following her death, detectives applied for a murder arrest warrant for Davis, which was granted by a local judge. Davis, who has been in police custody since Monday, is currently in the City of Denton Jail.

Bail was been set at $500,000.

The victim's identity and relation to the suspect will be released pending official identification from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.