Woman accused of shooting a man outside Plano apartment has been arrested

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The woman accused of shooting a man outside their Plano apartment has been arrested.

33-year-old Heather Elaine Poe faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not sure if the couple were legally married but they were in relationship.

Police say the woman is claiming self defense.