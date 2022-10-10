Woman accused of shooting a man outside Plano apartment has been arrested
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The woman accused of shooting a man outside their Plano apartment has been arrested.
33-year-old Heather Elaine Poe faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are not sure if the couple were legally married but they were in relationship.
Police say the woman is claiming self defense.
