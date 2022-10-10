Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman accused of shooting a man outside Plano apartment has been arrested

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, October 10th, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, October 10th, 2022 03:03

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The woman accused of shooting a man outside their Plano apartment has been arrested.

33-year-old Heather Elaine Poe faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not sure if the couple were legally married but they were in relationship.

Police say the woman is claiming self defense.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 2:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.