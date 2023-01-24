Wise County K-9 sniffs out 242 pounds of shroom-infused edibles

Coyotes behaving strangely on a California highway are believed to be tripping on shrooms Coyotes high on shrooms blamed for highway incidents 01:09

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Wise County Sheriff's Deputy and his K-9 named Benni busted a man with 242 pounds of edible candy bars infused with psilocybin mushrooms, 840 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana and 2.5 pounds of THC vape cartridges.

K-9 Benni in front of $1.7 million in illicit cargo. Wise County Sheriff's Office

The illicit cargo was worth $1.7 million, said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement officials were initially tipped off due to the swerving of the suspect's truck, which was pulling a trailer. Akin said it was swerving from lane to lane and driving on the rumble strips. The deputy stopped the truck and met with the driver, who was exceedingly nervous, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect allegedly told the deputy he was on his way to a funeral in Southeast Texas with his grandmother.

The female passenger later told the deputy the suspect was her son, not her grandson, according to Akin.

She and the driver face several charges of possession of controlled substances.

Their bond was set at $70,000.