Winning million dollar Powerball ticket sold at Grandview Fast Stop

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is home to a new millionaire after someone bought a winning Powerball ticket on April 25.

The ticket was purchased at Grandview Fast Stop, located at 1002 E. Criner St., in Grandview.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (12-18-20-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (10).

Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings happen each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.