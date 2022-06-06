Watch CBS News
Winning million dollar Powerball ticket sold at Grandview Fast Stop

By CBS DFW Staff

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 6th, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 6th, 2022 02:15

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is home to a new millionaire after someone bought a winning Powerball ticket on April 25. 

The ticket was purchased at Grandview Fast Stop, located at 1002 E. Criner St., in Grandview. 

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (12-18-20-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (10).

Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. 

Drawings happen each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

