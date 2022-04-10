Watch CBS News

Windy, stormy week ahead for North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Get ready for a super windy Sunday as southerly winds are sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

A wind advisory has been issued from 9 a.m. Sunday until 12 a.m. Monday for most of North Texas. Temperatures will also be soaring with highs in the upper 80s for the metroplex and low 90s west of I-35.

A strong cap will be in place tomorrow, hindering storm chances, but a few may develop in the late afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put most of North Texas under a slight risk of severe storms Monday afternoon/evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with these storms.

If the cap is broken, the storms will likely become severe. As of now, storm initiation is around 4 p.m.

Tuesday will likely be a First Alert Weather Day. The coverage of storms looks more widespread as they develop along the dry-line and move east through the evening hours. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

On Wednesday, the greatest threat of severe storms is mainly east of I-35.

Thursday looks pleasant but slight rain chances creep back in Friday and another cold front heads to North Texas Saturday.

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

First published on April 9, 2022 / 9:08 PM

