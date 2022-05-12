William Lawrence Davis II of Venus convicted of sexually abusing two teenagers

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - William Lawrence Davis II, 36, of Venus was sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years in prison for sexual assault-bigamy, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The sentences for the offenses will run concurrently.

William Lawrence Davis II, 36, of Venus Ellis County Courts Building

These cases were set for jury trial, and jury selection was scheduled to begin when Davis entered his pleas of guilty, according to a press release issued by the Ellis County District Attorney's Office. Aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault-bigamy carry a punishment range of five years to 99 years or life. Sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child carry a range of two years to 20 years.

From January 2018 to July 2019, Davis repeatedly sexually abused a girl when she was 13 and 14 years old, the district attorney's office stated. Davis allegedly physically assaulted and threatened her in order to get her to perform sex acts on him. After his arrest, Davis admitted to Ellis County Sheriff's investigators that he forced the child to perform oral sex, according to the DA's office.

The child was forensically interviewed at the Ellis County Children's Advocacy Center where she disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.

While incarcerated, another woman came forward and disclosed that, she too, was repeatedly raped by Davis beginning when she was 14 years old, the district attorney's office stated.

Montgomery said, "This entrusted adult preyed upon innocent children. These young ladies should have had the opportunity to grow up without having to encounter Davis's criminal sexual behavior. With this plea, two families can finally live in peace knowing that this predator is behind bars."

Davis' trial was originally set for December 2020, but the trial was delayed due to COVID-19.