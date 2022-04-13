Who stole 'Boney Stark?', woman pilfers beloved public library skeleton dressed as Tinkerbell

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Librarians at the Haltom City Public Library want to know who stole their beloved skeleton 'Boney Stark' on April 4.

Diggin up booooooones, we're diggin up boooooones. Taking things that are better left alooooooone. We'll resurrect some... Posted by Haltom City Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Law enforcement officials have joined their search for a woman caught on-camera carting off the decoration. They shared a screen grab of her carrying the bag of fake bones out of the library. Stark is turned to the side, and appears unaware of her plight in the image.

Police described Stark as bony, with hollow eye sockets, exposed vertebral column, delicate collarbone, thin shoulder blades and slim rib cage with cream cartilage. A Disney princess at heart, she was wearing a mint-colored Tinkerbell dress with clear wings when she was abducted.

The person of interest in the surveillance video has brown hair and was wearing an orange shirt and adult, denim coveralls.

Police posted some questions they'd like to ask the woman: "We'd love to chat with the woman in orange and ask if she knows anything about a skeleton being removed from the library. Maybe more importantly we'd like to know 'why' someone might decide to take it?? What sort of decor do you have that a skeleton in a Tinkerbell costume just 'completes the ambiance?' Do you have other skeletons that needed company? Are those skeletons real... cause that would be a weird twist."

Police said those responsible for abducting Boney Stark can simply return her to the library or fire station, no questions asked.

If you recognize the woman pictured above, please email library@haltomcitytx.com.