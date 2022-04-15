Watch CBS News

Who abandoned this bulldog in a crate? Dallas police want to know

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department wants to know who abandoned a bulldog in a crate in the 10100 block of North Walton Walker Service Road.

The tan and white bulldog was found around 9 a.m. on April 6. 

Police said he's safe and receiving all necessary care.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the dog or owner, should call DPD Crime Stoppers 1.877.373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez in the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214.671.0115.

