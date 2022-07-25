Unique backpack could lead White Settlement police to suspect

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The White Settlement Police Department hopes someone will recognize a unique backpack worn by a man they say may have stolen a motorcycle.

Officers first saw the suspect on July 24 when they tried to pull him over for not displaying registration or a license plate. But the motorcyclist refused to yield to the officer and a chase began in the 8300 block of White Settlement Road.

The vehicle pursuit lasted for a few minutes and crossed several streets in the City of White Settlement. The fleeing motorcyclist entered the eastbound lanes of I.H. 30 and police ended the pursuit out of abundance of caution.

Officers described the suspect as Black, possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a black helmet, black shirt, shorts, with a white and red backpack with a woman in a red bikini on the back. Her right arm is raised, resting on her head and she has one of the bathing suit's straps in her mouth. There's red writing on a white rectangle on her bust. The backpack is white, with red detailing on the border.

White Settlement Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the man should contact Sergeant Michelle LeNoir at mlenoir@wspd.us or by calling 817-246-7070.