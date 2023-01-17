White Settlement Mayor Ronald White has died, city officials announce

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement Mayor Ronald White has died, the city announced Tuesday.

Mayor White was a longtime White Settlement resident and was in his third term as mayor when he passed. He had also "served the public in one capacity or another for the majority of his adult life," the city wrote on Facebook.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.