Westbound I-30 lanes in downtown Dallas blocked due to 4-car pileup

Part of I-30 in Dallas shut down over crash Wednesday morning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of westbound I-30 in Dallas were closed this morning after a big rig hit a garbage truck, causing a four-car pileup.

It happened near the exit ramp to Lamar St. Two SUVs were somehow wedged between the two trucks and one incurred significant damage.

Traffic is being rerouted onto I-35E, but delays of up to 30 minutes are being reported and seeking an alternate route via 45 North to Woodall Rogers Fwy. or through 635 to I-20 is recommended.

Authorities said that one woman had to be extracted from one of the other two vehicles involved in the wreck. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

They did not mention any other injuries as a result of this accident.

Crews are currently working hard to clear the accident and get the highway running back to normal.