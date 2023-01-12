Weather on Wheels visits Dorothy Lowe Elementary School in Princeton

PRINCETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Weather on Wheels is back!

Now that the kids are back in school, so was CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray. On Tuesday, he traveled to Dorothy Lowe Elementary School in Princeton to talk to kindergarteners.

As always, the experiments were a big hit with the crowd.

Along with weather safety, students learned some basic science about the atmosphere.

If you would like out meteorologists to bring Weather on Wheels to your classroom, check out the link here to sign up.