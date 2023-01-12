Watch CBS News
Weather on Wheels visits Dorothy Lowe Elementary School in Princeton

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS DFW

PRINCETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Weather on Wheels is back!

Now that the kids are back in school, so was CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray. On Tuesday, he traveled to Dorothy Lowe Elementary School in Princeton to talk to kindergarteners. 

As always, the experiments were a big hit with the crowd.

Along with weather safety, students learned some basic science about the atmosphere.

If you would like out meteorologists to bring Weather on Wheels to your classroom, check out the link here to sign up.

Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 10:37 PM

