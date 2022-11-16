Weather on Wheels: Erin Moran visits Howry STEAM Academy in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In this week's Weather on Wheels, CBS 11 meteorologist Erin Moran visited the third and fourth graders at Howry STEAM Academy in Lake Worth.

"Our kids just really thrive with the more hands-on and interactive it can be," said school counselor Jeanne Chestnut. "The more they can see it, do it, touch it, feel it, they're going to remember that experience."

Oliver Futrell, a fourth grader, was a big fan. "The presentation was awesome. I loved the stuff."

The kids were especially impressed with an experiment that involved turning a cup of water over to demonstrate how pressure works.

"That was really funny and everybody was screaming," said fourth grader Melody Murga. "It was fun!"

Carter Finley, who is also in fourth grade, said his favorite part was the cloud cannon.

Third grader Ayrius Butler liked an experiment that involved pumping air into a bottle to make clouds.

"I saw kids who have a hard time engaging fully engaged," Chestnut noted. "Every one of them was very enamored and couldn't wait to see what you'd do next."

If you're interested in Weather on Wheels visiting your school, you can submit your school's info online. Visits are being booked into March of next year.