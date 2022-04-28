Billy Chemirmir found guilty of capital murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A jury has reached a guilty verdict in the trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir.

Chemirmir has been found guilty of the capital murder of Lu Thi Harris.

With a death sentence off the table, he is sentenced to LIFE IN PRISON with no chance of parole. — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) April 28, 2022

The jury deliberated for about half an hour before returning to the courtroom.

With a death sentence off the table, Chemirmir was sentenced to life without parole.

Mary Jo Jennings, one of Chemirmir's victim's daughters, said after the verdict:

"On behalf of the many victims, we are relieved that justice is finally here, especially after the mistrial 5 months ago. we're so grateful for Fitzmartin, the prosecuting team, and Judge Rocky, for this correct verdict. They heard the evidence we've all lived with for years, and reached a decision based on the truth. Our plan is to return for another trial for another victim as the Dallas DA says they plan for two life without parole convictions. As a daughter of a victim, I hope this is the first step of healing for all of these families. Thank you."

In a statement released shortly after the jury returned the guilty verdict, Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot said:

"We are pleased with the outcome of this trial. This is a just verdict and a delayed sense of justice the families of Lu Thi Harris, Mary Bartel, Mary Brooks, and Mr. Chemirmir's other alleged victims so crave and deserve. We are thankful to the jury for their service and to the families impacted by this case for entrusting the Dallas County District Attorney's Office with this carriage of justice."

This is a developing story and will be updated.