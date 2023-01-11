Warrants issued for individuals involved with string of purse thefts in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police have issued warrants for two individuals involved in a string of purse thefts.

Tyler Payne, 31 and Thomas Cofer, 41 have been charged with theft and aggravated robbery.

The first incident happened on Nov. 14, 2022 in the Target parking lot at 4855 Eldorado Parkway. The victim said she was loading her car with purchases when a truck pulled up next to her. One suspect then got out of the passenger side of the truck and took her purse from her shopping cart. The suspect got back in the car and sped away.

About six minutes after the purse snatching was reported, police received a call about another incident in the H-E-B parking lot located at 4800 Main Street. The person who reported this incident said an unknown person attempted to grab a woman's purse, failed to do so, then fled.

Police say before Payne and Cofer committed these crimes in Frisco, they escaped custody in Oklahoma and were re-arrested in Mississippi.

Payne then escaped custody again and returned to Frisco to commit an aggravated robbery on Jan. 9, 2023. He was located the same day and was arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Cofer remains in a Mississippi jail, awaiting extradition.