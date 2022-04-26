Warming trend through the week; rain chances this weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You couldn't ask for a nicer day in late April – seriously. Lows Tuesday morning were in the 40s for a lot of North Texas, and Dallas Fort Worth Airport dropped to 50°. But humidity is low, the sun is out, and highs this afternoon will warm into the mid 70s.

Winds start to shift back to the south on Wednesday, so we'll notice the humidity increasing, forecast highs getting warmer, and it'll be the start of a more significant warming trend that continues into the weekend -- when highs are back into the mid/upper 80s.

Speaking of the weekend, that's when rain chances return to North Texas. A cold front tries to move in on Saturday and then stalls near the area through early next week. Rain chances are more spotty on Saturday, but increase on Sunday (especially for the later part of the day) and continue into Monday.

As we get closer to the weekend, CBS 11 Meteorologists will be able to narrow down any threats and more specific timing. But for now, this doesn't look to be a well organized system so the severe threat looks low.