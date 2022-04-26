Watch CBS News

Warming trend through the week; rain chances this weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS DFW

11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks 02:48

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You couldn't ask for a nicer day in late April – seriously. Lows Tuesday morning were in the 40s for a lot of North Texas, and Dallas Fort Worth Airport dropped to 50°. But humidity is low, the sun is out, and highs this afternoon will warm into the mid 70s.

weather-1.jpg
CBSDFW.COM

Winds start to shift back to the south on Wednesday, so we'll notice the humidity increasing, forecast highs getting warmer, and it'll be the start of a more significant warming trend that continues into the weekend -- when highs are back into the mid/upper 80s.

weather-2.jpg
CBSDFW.COM

Speaking of the weekend, that's when rain chances return to North Texas. A cold front tries to move in on Saturday and then stalls near the area through early next week. Rain chances are more spotty on Saturday, but increase on Sunday (especially for the later part of the day) and continue into Monday. 

As we get closer to the weekend, CBS 11 Meteorologists will be able to narrow down any threats and more specific timing. But for now, this doesn't look to be a well organized system so the severe threat looks low.

Erin Moran

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on April 26, 2022 / 12:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.