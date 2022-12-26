Warmer weather on the way after last week's cold snap

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As we approach the New Year, we're tracking warmer temperatures and some rain chances.

There will be a cool and chilly start to the week, with highs in the mid 50s today, then in the upper 40s on Tuesday. By Thursday, we'll see highs near 70!

Today, we'll see highs in the low to mid 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will remain dry today with low humidity in place.

A weak trough and cold front are pushing in from the north, but it's too dry for most of North Texas to see any rain today. Eventually, this afternoon, we'll see more sunshine.

Tonight, it's going to be cold! Temperatures will settle into the mid 20s.

We'll start our Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s by afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Our temperatures will rebound into the 60s under a southerly flow on Wednesday.

Then, by Thursday, highs will reach the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday. Rain chances are around 20%. There's also a slight chance of rain Friday (20-30%) with highs back in the mid 60s. The average high temperature this time of the year is 56 degrees.

Looking toward the holiday weekend:

For New Year's Eve, we'll have decent weather. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slim chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 60s. As we're ringing in 2023, we'll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 50 degrees.

On New Year's Day, highs will be near 70. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of a shower. Rain chances will likely increase later in the day.