Warm weather, rain chances on the way this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We're tracking chilly weather in North Texas today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Our big weather story is the warmup we're tracking, but we also have a few rain chances ahead.

We started today on the cold side – temps in the teens and 20s. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We'll see partly cloudy skies become mostly sunny through the morning into the afternoon. Later tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Get ready for some warmer weather as a southerly flow boosts our temperatures into the 60s and 70s.

On Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 60s to possibly near 70 with gusty winds from the south. Winds could gust to 35 mph at times.

By Thursday, several areas will be in the low 70s by afternoon. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and at least a 10% chance of a shower, mainly east.

We're back in the mid 60s Friday with a 10% chance of a shower, again, mainly east.

The holiday weekend looks decent overall. On New Year's Eve, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs near 70. Then, by midnight, we'll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. On New Year's Day afternoon, highs will reach the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A healthier dose of rain and storms will arrive late Sunday night into Monday with a cold front.