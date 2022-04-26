Want to name a North Texas trail? Here's how

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Central Texas Council of Governments want's the public's help naming a trail. The 60-plus-mile path through the heart of the region will connect 5 cities.

The new path will include The Trinity Trails, River Legacy Trail and Campion Trail to form a seamless walking and biking corridor between downtown Fort Worth and downtown Dallas.

North Texans are encouraged to participate in the agency's virtual public feedback forum at www.fortworthtodallastrail.com. The forum, which launched Monday, April 25, will remain open for one month.

Participants are asked to choose between two trail name and logo options and provide input on points of interest along the trail. The name and logo choices were developed with the help of public input provided through a virtual open house held late last year.

Over 50 miles of the new trail are now open, spanning Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas. It is expected to be completed in early 2024, according to a news release. The finished trail is envisioned as a regional, state and nationwide attraction for recreation, tourism and events, both large and small.

For more information about the Fort Worth to Dallas Regional Trail and the branding project, visit www.nctcog.org/FWtoDalTrail.