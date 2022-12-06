Derrick Henry, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes among the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees

NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled 02:18

The NFL announced on Tuesday the 32 nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award—considered the NFL's most prestigious award.

Among the nominees is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has been nominated for the second straight year.

Henry's work with his former high school in Yulee, Florida, and his charitable donations to help disadvantaged youth earned him a spot on the list of nominees. The NFL says the award highlights a player who represents "the values of respect, integrity, resiliency, and responsibility on and off the field."

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo

Henry told CBS News that winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award would be a dream come true.

"It would mean the world to me, something that, you know, I kind of dreamed of as a kid, just being as effective off the field and on the field," he said. "For me to win this award, I would be very grateful. I never want to let down what the award stands for."

Other nominees include Dallas Cowboy Quarterback Dak Prescott, Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes.

The overall winner will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. A winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show during the week of the Super Bowl.

