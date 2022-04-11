Vigil for Kealon Gilmore as search for Dallas concert shooter continues

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A family grieves the loss a 26-year-old man who died at a south Dallas outdoor concert when someone shot 17 people at the event last weekend.

On April 10, the family of Kealon Gilmore held a vigil and balloon release on a field close to the where the shooting happened.

Those who attended wore purple and gold as Kobe Bryant with the Lakers was Gilmore's idol.

"Kealon was a good kid, very outgoing, very energetic, happy, goofy, joking, always making people laugh," said Kealon's mother Shalonda Gilmore.

Gilmore can't believe her oldest son is gone.

"I'm hurt, I'm angry, I'm in disbelief, I'm numb. the thing of it is, I have no feeling, my heart is aching…my heart is aching," said Gilmore.

"It's almost like a piece of you is gone, man. your heart is just gone, your heart is just broken and I know over time it's going to get a little easier but it just never fully heals," said Kelvin Gilmore, Kealon's father.

Gilmore was killed just after midnight on April 3rd during a concert in a field on Cleveland Road in south Dallas. Sixteen others were shot and survived. Dallas leaders say the organizer of the concert did not have a permit for the concert.

"He would be the one to stop things, he would be the one to quail the noise man, to stop things man, so that's why we're kind of surprised that this has happened," said Kelvin.

As Kealon's family continues to grieve, the person who did this according to DPD, is still out there and they want that person brought to justice.

"We're asking and reaching out to the community to please say something do something," added Kelvin.

Gilmore leaves behind his 7-year-old son, King.

"He's going to know who his daddy was and what his dad stood for and who his dad had become," said Kelvin.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who knows the identity of the gunman is asked to call the Dallas police homicide unit at 214-671-3616.