Former Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno arrested again for child sex abuse

Police say more victims possible following Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno's arrest

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving and Plano ISD teacher Victor Hugo Moreno was arrested again and charged with indecency with a child.

Victor Hugo Moreno, 28 Irving Police Department

Moreno's Aug. 25 arrest involves a different victim, who police said was 13 years old when he assaulted her.

The 28-year-old was previously taken into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator at that time.

"There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves after Moreno's first arrest.

Detectives said Moreno assaulted a 7-year-old victim during the school year of 2020-2021 at Townsell Elementary, where he was her teacher.

Police did not receive the outcry until the spring semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

Reeves said Moreno did some student teaching and tutoring before being hired by Irving ISD.

Moreno resigned from the school district at the end of the 2021 school year after failing to meet his certification requirements. Moreno also taught at Plano ISD during the 2021-2022 school year but was fired due to a code of conduct violation.

It was after he was fired that an adult contacted police after overhearing a student talking about Moreno.

"The student made the reference that the reason Moreno was no longer employed was because he did something to an individual. That student didn't know he was let go because he didn't get his certification. The adult then contacted the Irving PD and that's when we began our investigation."

Moreno bonded out of jail for $1,500 after his July arrest.

"Seeing someone getting such a low bond out of Dallas County is disappointing," said Reeves. "Someone committing crimes against children should have a higher bond."

Currently, Moreno is in the Dallas County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

The Irving Police Department still encourages anyone who knows a victim or is a victim to contact us at (972) 273-1010 or dial 911.