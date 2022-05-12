Van strikes, kills 8-year-old girl in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old was struck by a van and killed on May 11.

It happened in the 400 block of Feather Crest Lane. Police said a 2009 Ford E250 van struck the child after she ran into the street in front of it while crossing to a waiting car.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and the condolences and prayers of the department and city are with the families of everyone involved," the department said.

The driver of the 2009 Ford van was uninjured and remained at the scene until medical personnel arrived. No criminal charges are being filed at this time.

The child was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Law enforcement officials aren't releasing her identity.