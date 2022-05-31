Uvalde community shows support for families of school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Tuesday marks one week since a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 21 people, 19 children and two teachers.

It's been a very emotional week for the tight-knit community and on Tuesday, the first two funerals were held.

The families have asked for privacy while they say their final goodbyes.

Meanwhile, people have gathered to a downtown park to contribute flowers, balloons, writing messages in chalk to show these families.

CBS DFW

"Mostly sadness because these kids have their future taken away and now we have to do this for them, but they will never be forgotten because their names have to be heard," said Uvalde resident Daniel Alvarado.

They are here for them and grieving with them—for these 19 children and two beloved teachers.

Early in the afternoon, Amerie Jo Garza's family held her funeral, she was just 10 years old.

The family told CBS 11 News she was creative and wanted to be an art teacher.

Later that day, the family of Maite Rodriguez also 10 years old will hold her funeral.

Her family says she loved to take pictures and her dream was to become a marine biologist.

There are several people from North Texas here who wanted to come to this spot and remember these 21 lives.

"We wanted to come and pay our respects to the sweet angels who didn't have to lose their lives and we just felt like we needed to be here to show some kind of love and support that they are not hurting by themselves, that there's more people out there hurting for them," said Joann Ramos who traveled to from Haltom City.

At least two funerals are planned for Wednesday and several more visitations.

All funerals were paid for by an anonymous donor.