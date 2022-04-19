Uthian Kimble arrested in connection to Salaam Harris slaying

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department arrested Uthian Kimble, 22, in connection to the March 2022 shooting death of Salaam Harris, 30.

After reviewing evidence in the case and speaking with witnesses, homicide detectives obtained two warrants for Kimble's arrest, charging him with one count of murder and one count of injury to a child.

Earlier in April, authorities located Kimble in Florence, Alabama and took him into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County.

Investigators said on the night of the shooting, Kimble physically assaulted Harris' son, which prompted Harris to seek out Kimble. A short time later, shots were fired and Harris was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

"I'd like to thank our homicide detectives and all of the APD employees who had a hand in this investigation," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "This arrest is the culmination of weeks of outstanding police work. Now that we have a suspect in custody, we can finally provide Mr. Harris' family and the community with some sense of relief."