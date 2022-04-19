Watch CBS News

Uthian Kimble arrested in connection to Salaam Harris slaying

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, April 19th, 2022 02:59

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department arrested Uthian Kimble, 22, in connection to the March 2022 shooting death of Salaam Harris, 30.

untitled-1.jpg
The Arlington Police Department arrested Uthian Kimble, 22, in connection to the March 2022 shooting death of Salaam Harris, 30. Arlington Police Department

After reviewing evidence in the case and speaking with witnesses, homicide detectives obtained two warrants for Kimble's arrest, charging him with one count of murder and one count of injury to a child.

Earlier in April, authorities located Kimble in Florence, Alabama and took him into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County.

Investigators said on the night of the shooting, Kimble physically assaulted Harris' son, which prompted Harris to seek out Kimble. A short time later, shots were fired and Harris was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

"I'd like to thank our homicide detectives and all of the APD employees who had a hand in this investigation," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "This arrest is the culmination of weeks of outstanding police work. Now that we have a suspect in custody, we can finally provide Mr. Harris' family and the community with some sense of relief."

First published on April 19, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.