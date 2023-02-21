Unmarked Dallas police vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by an unmarked police vehicle.
Police say it happened on Feb. 19 around 3:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Botham Jean Boulevard.
The officer remained on scene and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.