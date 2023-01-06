Watch CBS News
Union Pacific employee finds man struck, killed by train

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been found dead by railroad tracks on Thursday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of eastbound Chisholm Trail Parkway near the Summit Street exit ramp.

Police say they met with a Union Pacific employee who was inspecting the railroad tracks when he located the man near the south side of the intersection. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. 

Police say the incident is an accident but will continue to be investigated. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:47 PM

