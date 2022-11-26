Undefeated Horned Frogs face Iowa State in final regular season game

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The best college football team in Texas is right here in Fort Worth.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 11-0 and bound for the College Football Playoffs and have a chance to win it all, but they have one regular season game left against Iowa State.

While it was a gloomy day weather-wise on Friday, it didn't dampen spirts here for TCU fans the day before the regular season finale as they are looking at an undefeated regular season.

"I graduated from TCU and it was a good team when I was here, but this is just truly amazing," said TCU alumni and fan Alessandra Caruso.

This all happening with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes.

"I think Sonny Dykes has brought in a lot of energy to the program and has done a really nice job with the team," said Judy Budnik, parent of a TCU student.

"It's amazing to see, you know, it's truly amazing to see it just goes to show you just all you need is opportunity," said TCU fan Anthony Sanchez.

Sanchez said this team brings pride not only to fans, but to this community.

"Just knowing that TCU, Fort Worth runs college football for Texas right now... I think it's the first time since I've been alive. I'm 34 years-old... it's just amazing to see, it's awesome," added Sanchez.

At The University Pub across the street from campus, the drinks keep flowing as the wins rack up.

"It's been absolutely amazing, you see it in the pub here, everyone is coming in crowded, even days before leading up to the game people are getting really excited," said The University Pub bartender Liliana Ogden.

The road to get here hasn't been all that easy, like last week's nail-biter against Baylor where TCU won with a last-second field goal.

"The Baylor game had me on the edge of my seat, and I ended up crying at the result of that just of pure excitement and joy," added Ogden.

It's the feeling every TCU fan wants, hoping to make history.

"I've had faith, and I've been waiting for this moment so I'm excited to see us go all the way," said Ogden.

The undefeated TCU Horned Frogs play the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon Carter Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday.