Uber driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger on SMU campus, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 50-year-old Uber driver has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on Southern Methodist University's campus last week.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Oct. 14, an SMU police officer was sent to a sorority house located on Daniel Avenue in reference to a sexual assault.

When the officer arrived, he spoke with the victim who stated her Uber driver sexually assaulted her after she fell asleep in his car on her way home, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit stated the victim explained to police that she was "suddenly awoken" after feeling the suspect's hands on her without her consent, and that after she exited the car, the suspect "walked her to the front door" of the house before leaving.

Police state that the victim then called her brother--who was the one to order her Uber--and told him about the incident, and he was able to obtain the vehicle's description, license plate and picture of the driver.

Her brother, who lives nearby, spotted the suspect's car and followed it to the 5500 block of Greenville Avenue, where he flagged down a Dallas police officer, the affidavit said.

The Dallas officer subsequently conducted a traffic stop and positively identified the driver as Anselmo Alejandro Amil Contreras--who admitted to dropping off a passenger at the sorority house during the reported timeframe.

Contreras was shortly arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of sexual assault.