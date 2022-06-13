U.S. Department of Education gives $1.5M in emergency funds to support Uvalde schools

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The U.S. Department of Education will disburse a $1.5 million Project SERV grant to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District following the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

"No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone. While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones; and it is our turn to support them," said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "In the hours and days since that tragic day, we have committed to providing the Uvalde community with every available resource they may require from the Department. Today's release of these emergency funds is an initial step that will be followed by technical assistance and on-the-ground supports in the months and years to come."

UVALDE, TEXAS - JUNE 01: A woman wipes away tears as mariachi bands play at a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 01, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. BRANDON BELL / Getty Images

Secretary Cardona visited the school district on May 31 and June 1.

He initiated the emergency funding through a letter to the district superintendent that outlines key assurances around the federal funding.

In the days following the tragedy, Cardona and other department staff communicated with UCISD leadership and their Texas Education Agency colleagues and pledged to support recovery efforts in the district and community with a range of technical help, including direct access to department personnel and partners who have helped other communities respond to and recover from acts of school violence.

Project SERV funds are authorized under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. The money goes toward activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for the district's students, teachers, staff, and families. It also will benefit survivors and victims' families.

The funds will provide mental health services for staff and students, and overtime pay for teachers, counselors, and security staff, and may take place over the summer in the form of additional summer programming.

While funds may be used for a year, Cardona said if help is still needed in the future, the department stands ready to provide it.