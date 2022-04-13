U.S. Customs & Border Protection reminds travelers about confetti-filled Easter eggshell rules

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With the Easter festivities right around the corner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the traveling public that cascarones (confetti-filled eggshells) are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist examines a commercial importation of cascarones. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Additionally, the shells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue, according to the agency. Also, they may contain confetti or other unregulated items.

Cascarones are a restricted commodity by the border agency in order to prevent further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous and digestive systems. Mortality is up to 90% of exposed birds. HPAI is also a viral disease that can cause exceptionally high mortality, especially in turkeys.

The virus infects chickens, turkeys, ducks, partridges, pheasants, quail, pigeons, and ostriches. Effectively all birds are considered to be at risk of infection. In addition, official control measures for both diseases effectively disrupt trade in poultry products from affected areas.

The agency also wants people to know that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry are prohibited from entry. Attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1000.