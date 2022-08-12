Two teens arrested for intentionally crashing truck into SUV in Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two teens were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in an intentional crash in June that left two victims hospitalized.

The alleged driver, Bryson Tyre, 17, was arrested on August 12 on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His passenger, Christopher Novakov, 18, was arrested a day earlier for failing to report the crime.

On June 30, 2022, Weatherford police responded to a call about a major accident on S. Bowie Drive. A tan SUV had been hit and was resting on its side when officers arrived. First responders were able to get the two occupants of the SUV safely and they were taken to a hospital in Fort Worth. They've since been released, but police said "they are facing a long recovery at home."

The victims and multiple witnesses said they all saw a gray pickup truck hit the SUV, but fled from the scene. Police managed to locate the truck shortly after and seized it as evidence.

Crash scene investigators determined that the truck had intentionally hit the SUV, causing it to slam into a curb and into a sign. The impact caused the SUV to roll several times before it finally stopped. Warrants were then issued for Tyre's and Novakov's arrests.

The Parker County District Attorney's Office will handle the case. If convicted, Tyre faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge. Novakov could face up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.