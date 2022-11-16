Two hospitalized in Frisco home invasion, police investigating

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two Frisco residents were hospitalized early Tuesday morning after they were attacked by unknown assailants who had broken into their home.

Police said that on Nov. 15, 2022, at about 3:18 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at a house in the 11900 block of Grandview Dr.

One of the victims told police that at least two people forced their way into the home and beat multiple members of the household with a weapon, restrained them, and then stole a large amount of cash before leaving.

Frisco Fire was called to the scene to treat the victims. Two were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their status is currently not known.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

The Frisco Police Department is asking anyone with information about this robbery to contact them at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting "FRISCOPD" and the tip to 847411 or through the Frisco PD app.