More than 200 turn out in Plano to honor fallen veterans

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- More than 200 people came together in Plano to honor those veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Over 200 people attended the Memorial Day ceremony at Hunters Glen Baptist Church in Plano. Alexis Wainwright/CBSDFW.com

"We think and reflect upon all veterans that never made it home," Fletcher Sharp, with American Legion Post 321, said.

For some, the ceremony brought them to tears.

"It warms my heart, it really does," said Don Mellor, who served in the Air Force. "It means a lot."

The American Legion Harding-Blaine Post 321 and Casey Joyce All-America VFW Post 4380 hosted the Sunset at Memorial Park Memorial Day Ceremony to pay tribute on Memorial Day.

The ceremony is usually held at Plano Veterans Memorial Park, but due to construction, it was held at Hunters Glen Baptist Church instead.

"It's a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into this for group of people. They did a great job organizing and the people who show here every year are wonderful," Mellor said.

Organizers said they will never forget all the people who were killed in action, including the 42 Plano natives whose names are listed at Memorial Park.

A bell rang as they read every name from that list. There were also 42 flags held high to honor each Plano native.

They also took time to celebrate those who have served in all branches of the military in attendance.

"I was in the Air Force in the 60's and my grandson today is a marine," Mellor said.

As the day came to an end, there's one thing that everyone should remember, Sharp said.

"Freedom is not free; there's a price to be paid for the freedoms we all enjoy today."