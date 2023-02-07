Watch CBS News
Turkish Americans holding donation drives for victims of earthquake that struck Turkey

/ CBS DFW

The Turkish American Community in Dallas-Forth Worth is accepting donations of clothing and other items from this list at the following locations, with more locations to come. They ask that donors supply a list of the donations (printed or handwritten) when dropping off. The first shipment is on Thursday, Feb. 9 via Turkish Airlines and subsequent flights following. 

  • Garland Warehouse — 2525 South Shiloh Road, Suite 200, Garland, Texas
    Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Downtown Dallas — 3907 Elm St, Dallas, Texas
    Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • Motif Tile Inc — 3235 Skylane Drive, Suite 125, Carrolton, Texas 
    Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following items are requested: 

Unused or new winter clothing for adults and children – winter coats and raincoats, winter boots, moon boots, sweaters, pants, winter gloved, glove warmers, scarves, beanies, socks, underwear.

Other supplies – four-person tents, cots, winter blankets, thermal blankets, thermos and insulated water bottles, sleeping bags, flashlights and appropriate batteries. 

Food and other items – canned vegetables in cases or boxes, non-perishable foods and MREs (meals ready to eat), baby food, baby formula, baby bottles, baby diapers. 

Health products and personal items – personal cleaning supplies, soft soap, toothpaste and toothbrush, feminine hygiene products, first-aid kits, over the counter pain medication, Tylenol, Advil, Band-Aids, medium and large gauze pads.

Cash donations – Ahbap platform, AKUT Search and Rescue Donation, AKUT Search and Rescue AssociationBridge to Turkey Foundation

First published on February 7, 2023 / 4:48 PM

