Tuesday marks 59th anniversary of JFK assassination Tuesday marks 59th anniversary of JFK assassination 00:27

Tuesday marks the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was shot and killed on November 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade through Dallas.

Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused gunman, was shot and killed two days after the assassination.

President Kennedy had not announced a second run for office, but he was in Texas at the time to gain support.