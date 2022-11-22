Watch CBS News
Tuesday marks 59th anniversary of JFK assassination

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Tuesday marks the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was shot and killed on November 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade through Dallas.

Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused gunman, was shot and killed two days after the assassination.

President Kennedy had not announced a second run for office, but he was in Texas at the time to gain support.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 1:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

