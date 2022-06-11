Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near Downtown LA

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck struck them in the Westlake area.

Six of the pedestrians were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. Three of the victims declined further medical attention.

LAFD Alert-Update #Westlake Pedestrians Struck 647 S Alvarado St MAP: https://t.co/4uIayhw926 FS11; Nine Patients Total. Six Transported By Ambulance. DETAILS: https://t.co/N0OiVmDesl — LAFD (@LAFD) June 11, 2022

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 647 block of S. Alvarado Street at 8:36 a.m.

Authorities are trying to figure out how the driver behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford F-150 truck veered onto the sidewalk where he struck the victims.

The driver, a passenger, a man and three women and two eight-year-old children were taken to local hospitals, according to City News Service.

Three of the victims who suffered minor injuries were minors, according to City News Service.

There is no detail as to if the driver was cited or arrested.