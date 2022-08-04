Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.

The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.

No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.

Dump truck or dueler lost control guy barely made out of truck, had to Run inside the house with a couple of cops to get an old lady out out off of 287 and Pioneer in Rhome Texas looked like a war zone ⁦@CBSDFW⁩ ⁦@NBCDFW⁩ ⁦@ABC⁩ pic.twitter.com/gYOLbicCTj — tasports (@tasportscollect) August 4, 2022

Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.