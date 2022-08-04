Watch CBS News
Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS DFW

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.

The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.

No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.

Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 9:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

